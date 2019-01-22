Indonesian woman arrested for allegedly beating young son to death

A woman identified as R, 27, has been named a murder suspect after allegedly beating her 1.5-year-old son QLR to death in Tangerang regency, Banten.

QLR was her second child from a second failed marriage, according to Jatiuwung Police chief Comr. Eliantoro.

"R hated the victim because he was an unwanted biological child," Eliantoro said on Saturday as quoted by kompas.com.

"The mother admitted that she had attacked her own child with her bare hands."

R was living with her third husband, W, 50, who claimed he did not know that his stepchild was being abused because she would only hit QLR when W was at work.

Meanwhile, neighbours have testified that they regularly heard the child screaming but did nothing to interfere.

"There was no [effort in stopping the abuse]. They lived in a rented house so there was not a lot of interference in the family's life," Eliantoro said.

QLR died en route to the hospital on Friday. He had visible bruises on his back and face.

An autopsy will be carried out on the child's body to discern a cause of death. Meanwhile, R will undergo psychological tests.

She has been charged under Article 80(3) of Law No. 23/2002 on child protection and Article 44(3) on Law No. 23/2004 on domestic violence eradication, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.