Indonesian woman delivers baby on board Etihad Airways flight

Indonesian woman delivers baby on board Etihad Airways flight
PHOTO: Reuters
The Statesman/Asia News Network
Oct 25, 2018

An Indonesian woman delivered a baby on board an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta on Wednesday morning, officials said here.

Following the medical emergency, the flight was diverted to Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the woman was rushed to the Seven Hills Hospital in Andheri east and is now recuperating with her newborn baby.

The flight, EY-474, was delayed by at least two hours against its scheduled arrival of 3.05 p.m. at Jakarta due to the medical emergency, according to an official.

Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement