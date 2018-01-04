Indonesian woman gives birth to a baby boy in police patrol car

A woman named Sriyati, 35, gave birth in a police patrol car, which was on the way to take her to the nearest hospital in East Jakarta on Thursday morning.

Sriyati, who was with her husband Hasanudin, 42, was on a bus from Kampung Rambutan bus terminal, East Jakarta en route to Pekalongan, Central Java.

However, at around 9.15 a.m. the bus driver stopped on Cikunir 3 toll road and approached a police patrol car, saying there was a woman inside the bus who was about to have a baby, said Jakarta road patrol unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Slamet Widodo.

"The woman was moved to the patrol car and was taken to the nearest hospital, RS Islam Pondok Kopi, but on the way, she gave birth [inside the patrol car]," Slamet said in a statement.

Sriyati gave birth to a baby boy and is currently being treated in the hospital.