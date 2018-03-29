Indonesia's Go-Jek tweets 'farewell' to Uber

After ride-hailing transportation company Grab announced its takeover of Uber Technologies Inc.'s Southeast Asian operations, users in Indonesia will need to use the Grab app after April 8 to order Uber services.

The Uber app can still be used in 80 other countries around the world.

Read also: Grab's acquisition of Uber: How it will affect Indonesian users

In a related kompas.com report on Wednesday, ride-hailing company Go-Jek, one of Uber's main competitors in Indonesia, tweeted a farewell statement to Uber:

"Thank you, Uber. For inspiring the world that technology can drive change. For showing us that product experiences outweigh promotions. For showing us that talent is the only sustainable competitive advantage. For challenging us to constantly raise the bar.

"We will miss your presence in South East Asia, but will continue your mission in product-driven experiences and take your learnings to drive bigger impact for the whole region."

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Go-Jek would be announcing its first expansion to another Southeast Asian country in the "next few weeks".

Go-Jek CEO Nadiem Makarim did not name the target country in the email, but the company's chief technology officer said earlier that Go-Jek aimed to set up operations in the Philippines this year.