Iron block falls from apartment construction site in Jakarta, killing woman

An iron block from the Pasar Rumput Rusunawa (low-cost apartment) construction site in South Jakarta fell on Sunday morning, killing a woman.

Witness Nurhayati, who sells staple food near the project site, told The Jakarta Post that Tarminah, 54, was wearing blue head-scarf when passing in front of her shop before the accident happened.

"I can't remember the details. I immediately closed my shop and went home when people started to crowd the area," she said, adding that Tarminah was rushed to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta.

The accident happened at 9.25 a.m. when suddenly an iron block fell from the construction site and hit her on the head.

M. Dopi, a community unit head in the area, said Tarminah was hit by a three-meter-long iron block and died at the scene.

"Several police officers appeared at the site soon after the incident occurred. Tarminah was immediately rushed to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital [in Central Jakarta] and the iron block [that hit Tarminah] was taken to Setiabudi police station," Dopi said as quoted by Kompas.com.

The Pasar Rumput low-cost apartment construction project has been halted for investigation. The project developer, state-owned construction firm PT Waskita Karya, has apologised for the accident.

People at the scene covered the spot where Tarminah was killed with newspapers and blocks of wood.