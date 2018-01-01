Skip to main content
Asia
It's Kim Jong Un's birthday — here are some of his most memorable quotes from the past year
Barefoot Catholics throng icon in huge Philippine procession
Bali accuses competitors of spreading hoaxes about volcano
Family ordered off bus in Thailand because of crying child
Koreas start first official talks in two years
No money to pay for meal? Just work 50 minutes at this Tokyo eatery
British man charged over Thai woman's fall from balcony during alleged sex act
Thai PM defers questions to life-sized standee
Thai king orders history-themed festival paying homage to past monarchs
Falling coconut tree kills teacher and uncle in Philippines
Family offers to adopt baby dumped in Thailand mall toilet
Seoul seeks to put family reunions on N. Korea talks agenda
Former Jakarta governor Ahok files for divorce
Booze alert as young Japanese come of age
Korean man dies after son sets fire to apartment: police
Growing demand fuels child porn in Indonesia
Second India restaurant fire in fortnight kills five
Poisonous and running out: Pakistan's water crisis
Jailed Australian nurse loses appeal in Cambodia surrogacy case
South Korea inspects six banks over clients' virtual currency accounts
30 Osaka University entrance exam takers wrongly failed
