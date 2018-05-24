Jakarta airport operator apologises for baggage theft

Airport staffers check luggage belonging to passengers at Terminal 3 of Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Banten on Aug. 9, 2016.

JAKARTA - State-owned airport operator Angkasa Pura II (AP II) has apologized to a Garuda Indonesia passenger whose baggage was stolen at Terminal 3 on May 12.

The airport’s CCTV footage showed the bags had been stolen by a man wearing shorts and a striped long-sleeve T-shirt.

The alleged thief stood by the conveyor belt area at 6:30 p.m., 30 minutes before the passengers, who flew in from Bali, arrived at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 7 p.m.

Soekarno-Hatta branch communication and legal senior manager Erwin Revianto has apologized for the incident.

“We apologize for the inconvenience caused by our service,” Erwin said as quoted by tempo.co on Thursday.

He added that AP II had met with Garuda Indonesia and its ground handling subsidiary, PT Gapura Angkasa, to discuss this matter. Gapura Angkasa will compensate the victim.

The AP II will also evaluate the monitoring system in the baggage claim area. The airport has 1,900 CCTV cameras monitoring activities inside and outside the airport.

Erwin, however, said the AP II now realized that some spots were not covered by CCTV cameras.

The operator would immediately handle the problem, he added.