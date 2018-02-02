Jakarta man hit by train while on phone call

PHOTO: AFP file
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Feb 02, 2018

A 57-year-old man identified as Jimmy Suraso died after getting hit by a train on Jl. Kayu Manis Barat in Matraman, East Jakarta, on Thursday night. Jimmy was reportedly on a phone call using earphones while walking near the train tracks before the incident occurred.    

“Maybe he didn’t hear the train coming,” Matraman Police’s criminal investigation unit chief, Adj. Comr. Toto, said on Friday as quoted by tribunnews.com.  

Jimmy was reportedly engaged in conservation with locals near the scene of the incident at around 10 p.m. before answering a phone call.

The victim’s body was taken to Cipto Mangkunkusumo General Hospital in Central Jakarta. 

