Jakarta police arrest Japanese over alleged pedophile act

Police have arrested a Japanese man who allegedly committed sexual acts on two children. The victims, NC, 12, and JC, 11, are tissue sellers at a shopping centre.

South Jakarta Police chief Comr. Mardiaz said they also arrested the alleged pimp, who goes by the name of Mamih D, on Friday. "The alleged perpetrator already confirmed to us his wrongdoing," he added.

The police said the alleged perpetrator, who goes by the initial AA, worked as a chef at a Japanese restaurant in Jakarta.

Mardiaz said AA allegedly contacted Mamih D every time he wanted to meet underage victims. "Mamih D then brought the children to a hotel that she and AA had already agreed upon," he said.

The victims were allegedly sold by Mamih D for Rp 2 million (US$ 148). She received Rp 400,000 for every victim her customer abuses.

According to Mardiaz, Mamih D, who is a frequent visitor to the shopping centre, allegedly recruited underage street kids to be sex workers in return for money.

The alleged perpetrator is charged with Article 76E and Article 82 of the Children Protection Law that carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.