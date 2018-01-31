Jakarta worse under new governor Anies: Council leader

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan (right) and his deputy Sandiaga Uno pose for the camera on Oct 16.

Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan's policies mostly contravened existing regulations, the City Council stated, marking the first 100 days of the administration.

Anies and his deputy Sandiaga Uno were sworn in on Oct. 16, 2017.

City Council speaker Prasetio Edi Marsudi said on Wednesday that Anies had changed the previous administration's good efforts to improve the city's development, without considering existing regulations.

"The changes have made Jakarta even worse," Prasetio said at the council in Central Jakarta on Wednesday.

The council's top leader cited Anies and Sandiaga's decision to close Jl. Jatibaru Raya near Tanah Abang textile market in Central Jakarta to accommodate street vendors as an example.

The road closure is part of the administration's plan to arrange Tanah Abang as a giant market, modeled after the Grand Bazaar in Istanbul.

The move was considered to violate Bylaw No. 8/2007 on public order, which stipulates that vendors are not allowed to occupy streets or sidewalks to sell their goods. It also violates Law No. 22/2009 on traffic and road transportation.

Prasetio urged Anies to develop a better Jakarta in accordance with existing regulations during his five-year tenure.