JAL flight attendant caught drinking in the toilet while on duty

A male flight attendant for Japan Airlines was found to have secretly drunk alcohol in a lavatory while on duty, a violation of the Civil Aeronautics Law that has drawn a reprimand from the transport ministry.

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry directed Japan Airlines to report on measures it will take to prevent similar incidents.

According to the ministry and the airline company, the flight attendant is in his 20s and based in Bangkok. He drank a can of beer in a lavatory in the center of the aircraft on JAL Flight 8791 from Honolulu to Kansai Airport on May 23, Japan time. The incident came to light after a passenger saw the attendant take the beer can into the lavatory, found an empty can in the lavatory trash receptacle and reported it to the company.

Crew members also have security responsibilities, so airline companies forbid them from drinking alcohol while working. JAL’s regulations also bar its flight attendants from imbibing any alcohol on duty from 12 hours before flying, to the end of their shift, according to the ministry.

The flight attendant in question consumed alcohol right before taking a break. “I was aware of the regulations, but I drank alcohol to help me sleep,” he is quoted as saying.

The airline is considering punishment for the flight attendant, as well as introducing measures such as checking before and after flights whether crew members have consumed alcohol.