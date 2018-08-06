Japan considering daylight saving time for 2020 Olympics amid heat concerns: Sankei

TOKYO - Japan is considering adopting daylight saving time next year and during the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games to allow sporting events to be held during the cooler hours of the early morning, the Sankei newspaper reported on Monday (Aug 6), citing several sources.

Under the proposal, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party would bring clocks forward by two hours between June and August next year on a trial basis next year, to iron out any problems with the change, ahead of a similar implementation during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, the paper said.

Japan is among a handful of major economies that does not adopt daylight saving time during its summer months. According to the paper, the proposed implementation would only apply for 2019 and 2020.

A scorching heat wave in Japan has raised questions about the decision to hold 2020 Olympics during July and August, typically the hottest and most humid months of the year, and the health risks that poses for athletes and spectators.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Yoshiro Mori had previously requested Abe adopt daylight saving time as it would allow events scheduled for the morning, such as the marathon, to be held during cooler hours.