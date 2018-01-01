Skip to main content
Asia
Police helicopter used to transport bride and groom in viral wedding video
S Korean man sentenced to 5 years' jail for raping wife of dead colleague
Indonesia blocks online-blogging site Tumblr over porn
Bangladesh Islamic school burns students' mobile phones
Japan mulls compensation for sterilised ‘eugenic’ victims
Now showing: Indonesia hopes new film will fight human trafficking
Japanese 'James Bond' volcano erupts, prompting flight cancellations
25 killed as wedding party truck overturns in India
Popular ramen chain Ichiran charged with breaking Japanese labour laws by overworking foreign students
Englishman living on riverbank in Indonesia after being kicked out by wife
Police, education ministry look into sexual misconduct of professors at Seoul college
Married man kills girlfriend, commits suicide at Bangkok factory
$4,200 offered as search continues in Thailand for Chinese tourist presumed drowned
Kim Jong Un and Seoul envoys discuss possible inter-Korean summit
India's child marriage numbers drop sharply, driving down global rate: Unicef
S Korean governor to step down after rape allegations
Woman makes goodbye video call and hangs herself
Cambodians jailed for brutal attack on French tourists in Thailand
Thai girl granted abortion over allegations of repeated rape by new stepfather
South Korea closes poet's exhibition amid sexual harassment claims
Philippines' Duterte to skip ASEAN summit in Australia
