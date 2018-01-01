Asia

Kevin Belingon silences Andrew Leone with spectacular TKO
Giorgio Petrosyan announces ONE arrival with victory over Jo Nattawut
Honorio Banario slips past Adrian Pang at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao outpoints Fabio Pinca at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR
Marat Gafurov returns with dominant performance against Emilio Urrutia
Dae Hwan Kim takes unanimous nod over Masakazu Imanari
Cosmo Alexandre gets the KO in Manila
ONE Warrior Series’ Akihiro Fujisawa earns first ONE Championship victory
Three action-packed bouts kick Off ONE: HEROES OF HONOR
Jenny Huang says she’s mentally stronger ahead of her ONE Championship return 
Jo Nattawut is raring to face his hero Giorgio Petrosyan in ONE Super Series
Fabio Pinca is excited to test his skills against Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao
Andrew Leone sees great things ahead for his gym Bali MMA
Nong-O Gaiyanghadao plans on putting on a show in ONE Super Series
Adrian Pang is still going strong at 40
Why Brad “Quake” Riddell chose to focus on his martial arts journey
Kevin Belingon will be inspired by the Manila crowd at ONE: HEROES OF HONOR
Marat Gafurov vows to return to the top of the featherweight division
Jo Nattawut on the man who kick-started his career
From Bali, Andrew Leone is making waves in Indonesian martial arts
Female traffic police in Jakarta wear 'kebaya' while on duty

