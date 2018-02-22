Joko redeems Metallica album given by Danish PM for $1,000

This November 28, 2017 photo shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) displaying a box set of Metallica's Master of Puppets, a gift from Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen during a welcoming ceremony at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java province.

JAKARTA - President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has redeemed a limited edition boxed set of Metallica's Master of Puppets to avoid a conflict of interest, Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) spokesman Febri Diyansyah has said.

Jokowi, widely known to be a metalhead, received the double-vinyl album as a gift from Danish Prime Minister Lars Lkke Rasmus­sen on Nov 28 last year during a state visit.

Jokowi later reported the gift to the KPK, which declared it part of the state inventory on Jan 31.

But he decided to pay 11 million rupiah (S$1,065) to redeem the album.

Febri said Jokowi's action could set an example for other government officials when receiving gifts from their foreign counterparts.

"This is not about the money paid, but consistent awareness of corruption from even the smallest matter," he said.