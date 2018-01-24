Joshua Pacio is learning at the highest level in ONE Championship

Joshua Pacio may be only 22 years of age, but he already has the skills and experience of a martial artist many years his elder.

Pacio, known to his fans as “The Passion” has already compiled a 10-2 professional record and soared up the ONE Championship strawweight division, turning in eye-catching performances with his spectacular striking.

The young Filipino’s rapid rise has meant he’s had to face a caliber of opposition he didn’t expect at such a young age. But Pacio says it has all helped him on his martial arts journey, as he aims to one day become a world champion.

“I never envisioned myself being at this level so early in my career,” he admitted.

“I always thought it would take me a few years before I would be able to compete on such a big stage. Through hard work, I was able to push myself to become better.”

Pacio signed for ONE having only just turned 2,0 and scored a second-round TKO finish on his debut against Rabin Catalan. He then followed up with a submission victory over 13-time Thai Wrestling Champion Kritsada “Dream Man” Kongsrichai, finishing him via rear-naked choke in the first round.

Those two victories - one via strikes and one via grappling - immediately marked out Pacio as one to watch in the ultra-competitive ONE strawweight division.

Looking back, Pacio says his early performances may have seen him promoted up the ranks earlier than he was prepared for.

“It all happened so fast for me,” he admitted.

“Before I knew it, I was already lined up for a title shot.”

That title shot - against then-undefeated ONE Strawweight World Champion Yoshitaka Naito - saw Pacio perform impressively once again. But after looking the better athlete for much of the bout, he eventually fell to a third-round submission, as the experienced champion caught out the young contender.

It was the first defeat of Pacio’s career, but he said he had no regrets.

“I learned a lot from that loss — about what it takes to become a world champion, but mostly about myself,” he recalled.

“It was a great experience for me.”

Since that loss, Pacio has continued his development, picking up a split-decision win over former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, then dropping via submission to Japanese wrestler Hayato Suzuki.

Every time Pacio steps into the cage, fans are guaranteed an exciting performance, and the Filipino contender plans on delivering another eye-catching display when he returns to action on Friday, 26 January

Pacio will take on China’s Lan Ming Qiang in the co-main event of ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES at the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines. He does so after his originally scheduled opponent, undefeated Thai Pongsiri “The Smiling Assassin” Mitsatit, was forced off the card due to injury.

Guangxi, China’s Lan is a 24-year-old multiple-time Chinese sanda champion who trains alongside flyweight world title contender “The Southern Eagle” Ma Hao Bin - who is also set for action on the same card.

Pacio says he’s confident of victory, despite having to deal with the late change in opponent.

“I have more experience, and I believe the two losses I have suffered in my career have taught me a lot,” he said.

“I see those setbacks as an advantage, rather than just a blemish on my record.

“Lan Ming Qiang is a solid striker. I watched one of his matches, and he is tough. But I think I am more experienced when it comes to the cage, and I think that is my advantage coming into this bout.”

The bout also sees Pacio receive additional coverage, as he’ll be facing Lan in the co-main event bout of the evening. It’s a huge opportunity for him to showcase his skills and grow his star power in front of his home fans.

“This match means a lot to me,” Pacio explained.

“I want to prove that I deserve to be competing on this international stage. I want to show to my countrymen that we also excel in martial arts, and to inspire more youths to pursue their respective dreams.”

He’s already seen and experienced so much in his young career, but on 26 January Pacio plans on taking his career to the next level by delivering a performance to remember.