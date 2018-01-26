Joshua Pacio submits Lan Ming Qiang in dominant showing

Joshua “The Passion” Pacio is storming back to strawweight world title contention.

The 22-year old Filipino phenom put on an impressive grappling display in his latest win, as he made short work of China’s Lan Ming Qiang with a first-round rear-naked choke in the co-main event of ONE: GLOBAL SUPERHEROES.

The event broadcasted live from the Mall Of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines on Friday, 26 January.

Coming into the event, Pacio called his shot. He said he would submit Lan in the first round, and he wasted no time taking the action to the ground, as he planted the Chinese sanda champion on the mat with a textbook body lock trip takedown.

Once Pacio had Lan on the mat, he was able to virtually pick his shots. He began battering away with punches and elbows before moving into the mount. The Filipino looked for an arm-triangle choke briefly, but gave that up in favor of unleashing more strikes as Lan desperately tried to scramble to freedom.

“The Passion” had no intentions of letting him get back to the feet. He quickly transitioned to take the back when Lan finally attempted to roll out of the bad spot. That was the beginning of the end.

With his legs wrapped into a body triangle, Pacio immediately looked for a rear-naked choke, and despite Lan’s best attempts to wiggle free, it was only a matter of time before the forearm was under his neck and he was wincing from the submission.

The Chinese Sanda Champion finally tapped out at 4:01 into the opening round.

Now riding a two-bout win streak, Pacio moved his overall record to 11-2, and takes another step back towards title contention following his previous attempt to win ONE Strawweight World Championship gold. Considering he is only just 22 years of age, Pacio has plenty of time to get back there again.