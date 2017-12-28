Judge caught red-handed taking photos of women on Seoul Metro

A district court judge was found guilty of allegedly taking secret pictures of women's intimate body parts with a smartphone on the subway.

The High Court found him guilty of the alleged acts and sentenced the suspect to pay a fine of 3 million won ($2,790). The suspect also faces disciplinary action, specifically a 4-month suspension from work due to "damaging one's own dignity (as a judge)."

It is said that the suspect, a son of an opposition party's lawmaker, was discovered secretly filming women three times on Seoul Metro's No. 4 line by a passerby on the subway on July 17. Police reportedly took the suspect in for questioning on the spot.

The court views this case to be "minimal," and therefore decided to indict the suspect on paper and ordered him to pay a fine. Court officials considered the fact that it was the suspect's first time committing an illegal act and that the victims did not want to press charges.