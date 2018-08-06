Viral 'Kiki' dance challenge can get you a traffic ticket

Don't dance your way to a traffic violation or worse, a road accident.

The Philippines' Department of Transportation has served notice to motorists thinking of taking the so-called "Kiki" challenge-a social media craze in which a person gets off a moving vehicle and dances beside it while being video-recorded.

The act is tantamount to reckless or distracted driving which is punishable by fines ranging from P5,000 to P15,000 or the revocation of the driver's license, according to Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade.

The stunt, which was inspired by international rapper Drake's hit "In My Feelings," has lately seen thousands of people around the world getting out of moving cars to dance to the lines: "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding? Say you'll never ever leave from beside me."

Reports from other countries said the craze had resulted in monstrous traffic jams and some drivers being injured. The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, however, has yet to record such incidents in the capital.

Still, Tugade ordered his department and subagencies to apprehend motorists who take on the viral challenge.

He pointed out that the person taking the video using a mobile phone or other recording device could also be held liable for violating the Anti-Distracted Driving Act.

"Make sure that joining in the craze doesn't bring danger or inconvenience to others," he stressed.

Due to the increasing popularity of the Kiki challenge resulting in a rise in accidents or injuries, it has been banned in some countries while authorities in Spain, India and the United States have warned people against putting their lives and those of other people at risk.