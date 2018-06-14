Kim Jong Un returns to North Korea from summit with Trump: KCNA

Jun 14, 2018

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un landed back in Pyongyang early on Wednesday, the North's official news agency said on Thursday (June 14), after departing Singapore Tuesday night following the close of a historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

There had been speculation Kim would stop by Beijing to brief Chinese President Xi Jinping on the outcome of the US-North Korea summit and the airplanes the North Korean delegation had left on were closely tracked by international media.

