Korea Health Ministry denies crackdown on 'mukbang'
A screenshot of Ddeonggaeddeong's YouTube channel.
PHOTO: YouTube
Choi He-suk
The Korea Herald/Asia News Network
Jul 29, 2018

The Ministry of Health and Welfare refuted reports that it plans to crack down on "meokbang."

The term , also known as mukbang, translates to "eating show," referring to internet broadcast hosts communicating with viewers while eating.

Such shows came into the spotlight following the Health Ministry and other concerned government bodies announcing plans to fight growing obesity problems Tuesday.

The plans are aimed at curbing the growth of the obesity rate to maintain the figure at the 2016 level of 34.8 per cent. According to government data, the obesity rate in Korea is set to hit 41.5 per cent by 2022 without intervention.

The meokbang controversy arose from plans to monitor adverts and other media platforms that could encourage overeating, which quickly incited criticism from internet users.

The Health Ministry responded to the growing controversy, saying that cracking down on such internet broadcasts in not under consideration.

"Legally regulating such shows is impossible," a ministry official told the local media.

"(The plan is to) create an atmosphere of restraint (on such content) by making known the possible dangers of overeating."

