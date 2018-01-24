Korea shivers as winter hits its coldest point

Jan 24, 2018

South Korea woke up to the coldest day of the winter so far as morning temperatures plunged to minus 15.6 degrees Celsius in Seoul, minus 7.7 C in Busan and minus 10.3 C in Daegu, according to the weather agency Wednesday. 

The wind chill took temperatures down to minus 23 C in Seoul in the morning and some parts of the country, while daytime highs are expected to hover from minus 12 C to 0 C. 

Up to 5 centimeters of snow was forecast Wednesday morning on the west coast, Jeju and Chungcheong provinces of up to 5 centimeters. 

Weather forecasters said frigid conditions would continue throughout this week, warning of icy roads and sidewalks and possible damage to crops.

