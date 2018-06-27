Korean Air chief summoned for questioning for tax evasion

Hanjin Group and Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho will appear for questioning on June 28 over allegations of tax evasion and causing losses to his company.

The Seoul Southern District Prosecutors' Office said Cho has been asked to present himself at 9.30am.

Prosecutors are investigating him on suspicion that he evaded taxes worth billions of won, including over 50 billion won (US$44.70 million) worth of inheritance tax he did not pay when he and his sister inherited overseas assets from his father, Cho Choong-hoon, who founded the conglomerate.

Prosecutors also believe he has embezzled over 20 billion won.

The tax agency in Seoul has filed for a complaint and the prosecution is seeking a probe into Cho on possible tax-dodging.

Cho is also accused of causing losses to the business empire by letting members of his family earn easy money from dealings with Hanjin affiliates.

The summons comes amid a slew of ongoing investigations into his wife and children, who are accused of multiple assaults against their employees and others, as well as the illegal hiring of foreign housekeepers.