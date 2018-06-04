Korean Air plane makes forced landing from fire alarm

A Korean Air plane carrying 176 passengers and 13 crew members made an emergency landing at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport Saturday night. No injuries were reported, according to Kyodo News.

The Boeing 777-200 heading from Seoul’s Gimpo Airport to Tokyo was forced to land 25 minutes ahead of schedule at 8:40 p.m. Saturday after a fire alarm went off in the cockpit.

There was no actual fire on the plane and nobody sustained any injury, Korean Air officials and Japanese aviation authorities said.

Although no one was injured, the emergency landing caused flight delays at Haneda Airport, and prompted four planes to head over to different airports to refuel.

Aviation authorities said they are investigating what caused the false fire alarm.