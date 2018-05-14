Korean Air purser booked for slapping security guard out of 'irritation'

A chief flight purser with Korean Air Lines was booked without physical detention on allegations of slapping a security officer at a pre-screening checkpoint, Gimpo Airport police said Monday.

The 52-year-old flight purser is accused of violating the Aviation Security Act, authorities said. According to the Aviation Security Act, a person in violation can face imprisonment up to five years or a fine of up to 50 million won (S$62,367).

The purser slapped the security guard at the west side of the third floor domestic terminal pre-screening checkpoint at approximately 10:39 a.m. Sunday, police said.

In order to speed up airline boarding and reduce gate congestion on the west side, the security officer reportedly informed all passengers to make use of the security checkpoints on the east side.

The purser reportedly refused, took a picture of the security officer's identification card and then slapped him across the face with an open palm.

The purser claimed to have had "urgent matters" to attend to and thus slapped the guard out of "irritation" upon hearing the redirection to a different gate.

Police plan to refer the case to the prosecution this week.