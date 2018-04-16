Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from duties

Korean Air suspends 'nut rage' sister from duties
PHOTO: Korean Air
Reuters
Apr 16, 2018

SEOUL - Korean Air Lines said that it has suspended senior vice president Cho Hyun-min from her duties as of Monday following a police probe into her alleged abusive behaviour.

The company will take appropriate action after the police probe ends, the airline said in a statement.

Korean Air Lines' unions have called for Cho, the youngest daughter of its chairman and a sister of the infamous 'nut rage' heiress, to step down from management after media reports said she threw water at the face of an advertising agency manager, sparking a public backlash.

