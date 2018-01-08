Korean man dies after son sets fire to apartment: police

Police have arrested a 20-year-old male suspect for committing arson in an apartment complex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, on Sunday.

According to Ilsan Seobu Police Station, the man admitted to "deliberately starting the fire" in his apartment in Goyang City at around 8:20 p.m. Sunday.

The fire spread rapidly throughout the living room, leaving the suspect's father, 54, dead. More than 50 residents of the complex also had to evacuate the building.

Fire department officials said the fire burned the whole apartment unit and neighbouring units. The fire was extinguished after an hour.

A 51-year-old female resident reportedly suffered a serious back injury during the evacuation. The suspect's wife and 18-year-old sibling, as well as 13 victims, are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Police said that the "fire may have broken out due to a domestic dispute," adding they would further investigate.