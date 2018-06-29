Kritsada Kongsrichai Keeps World Title Dream Alive With Dominant Decision Victory

Kritsada Kongsrichai moved one step closer to a shot at the ONE Strawweight World Title with an impressive display in Yangon, Myanmar.

“Dream Man”, has his sights set on a shot at the belt currently held by Japan’s Yoshitaka “Nobita” Naito.

The 26-year-old Thai wrestler made a significant move towards achieving that ambition on Friday, 29 June at ONE: SPIRIT OF A WARRIOR as he defeated fellow contender Jeremy “The Jaguar” Miado via unanimous decision at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium in Myanmar.

The opening round was all Kongsrichai, as the 13-time national wrestling champion relied on his grappling superiority to dominate the Filipino striker in the early exchanges.

The Thai contender closed the distance effectively and registered a number of takedowns, including a pair of powerful slams, as Miado struggled to cope with the relentless pressure from his powerful opponent.

When the athletes stayed on the mat, “Dream Man” was also equally dominant – remaining in top position throughout each phase of the ground exchanges.

Kongsrichai started the second round exactly where he left off in the first, closing the distance, grabbing hold of Miado and rag-dolling him to the canvas. The Filipino had little answer for the Thai’s wrestling, but did an excellent job of tying up Kongsrichai and avoiding any major damage.

After Miado’s defence on the mat prompted referee Kemp Cheng to stand the pair up after a period of inactivity, Miado changed his approach and started to score with his powerful Muay Thai striking.

Miado had identified the need for more space to work, and backed off from the wrestler to find room to unleash his strike. His strategy paid off, and he started to catch Kongsrichai with stinging shots as the Thai wrestler rushed in.

The third round saw both men become embroiled in a lengthy game of grappling chess on the mat, as they both attempted to lock up heel-hook submissions.

However, their positions cancelled each other out, and when the bout returned to the feet, it was Kongsrichai who finished strongest. After the final bell rang, he claimed a unanimous decision from the judges.

Defeat sends Miado back to the drawing board with a record of 7-3 as he looks to rediscover his form. Kongsrichai moves onwards and upwards in the ONE strawweight division at 7-4.

The powerful, wrestling-based game of “Dream Man” could be a serious threat to whoever he is matched against in his next bout.