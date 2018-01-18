Leandro Ataides plans on bouncing back all the way to the belt

Leandro Ataides has been a winner throughout his martial arts life, but his latest competitive challenge is undoubtedly the biggest of his career.

The Brazilian, known to his fans simply as “Leo”, was a jiu-jitsu prodigy as a youngster, and went on to become a five-time BJJ world champion before transitioning his skills to the cage and going on an undefeated run early in his ONE Championship career.

That run came to an end when he unsuccessfully challenged for the ONE Middleweight World Championship three years ago, losing out to Igor Svirid as they battled for the inaugural belt at ONE: BATTLE OF LIONS.

That loss marked the start of a competitive slump, as his maiden loss - a confidence-crushing 17-second TKO defeat - was followed by a second, then a third, as the wheels fell off his previously stellar form.

“I had to lose to think more about my career,” the 31-year-old said.

”You do not lose, you learn. You are learning how to get to your goals.”

Following those three consecutive losses, Ataides knew he needed to bounce back with a statement win, and he got just what he needed when he faced Egypt’s Mohamed Ali, and finished him with a spectacular flying knee to score the ONE Knockout of the Year for 2016.

It was just the boost his career needed, and he continued his resurgence with another impressive win, outmanoeuvring former ONE Light Heavyweight World Title challenger Michal Pasternak at ONE: KINGS & CONQUERORS in August 2017. It was a performance full of maturity and poise, and one that suggested that he’d put his career blip well and truly behind him.

Now the Brazilian stands on the verge of a title shot once again, as he prepares to face Russian newcomer Vitalii Shemetov at ONE: KINGS OF COURAGE in Jakarta on 20 January. It’s as tough a matchup as he could face in the division, and he’s fully aware of the challenge that awaits him.

“Right now, I am just thinking about winning this match,” he said.

“I feel confident to win after two good matches against two big guys. I have to be careful, because my next opponent is a great athlete. I saw him compete before. He is really good. It is going to be an amazing match.”

A martial artist’s skillset is never complete, and even the world’s best athletes are always learning and evolving. Ataides’ ability to develop his game and work on key areas has seen him rebound admirably. Now armed with a lethal combination of world-class grappling and knockout striking power, he feels ready to stake his claim for a shot at the belt later this year.

“I do not know how this match is going to finish, but I will beat him, and it will be a great show,” he said.

“We have plans on what to do, but I could KO or submit him.”