Lerdsila Excited To Showcase His Skills In ONE Super Series

ONE Super Series is attracting the very best exponents of the striking arts to ONE Championship, and one of the organisation’s latest signings can’t wait to step into the cage to showcase his skills to a huge global audience.

“Mr. Lightning” Lerdsila Phuket Top Team is among the very elite in the world of Muay Thai, having won three Rajadamnern Stadium world championships and a host of other accolades including Lion Fight, WKN, WPMF, WMC, WCK and WLF world titles.

On Saturday, 23 June, he will compete under the ONE Championship banner for the first time against Sok Thy at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER in Macau.

Despite his long list of titles and career achievements, Lerdsila says he’s eagerly awaiting his debut in ONE Super Series.

“I am very excited,” says the 37-year-old.

“ONE is now bringing together the best Muay Thai competitors and kickboxers, and I want to win the [ONE Super Series] belt.”

He’ll take on a man 17 years his junior, but his opponent Sok Thy has a wealth of martial arts experience of his own.

The 20-year-old is a Kun Khmer expert, with a phenomenal record of 221-36-12. He has also tested his skills in the Muay Thai arena, and was the first Cambodian athlete to ever challenge for a Lumpinee Stadium world championship and a Channel 7 Boxing Stadium title.

“Everyone has a chance to win,” says Lerdsila.

“I know he is younger and hungry, but I will counter with experience and skill.”

The Thai star will also expect to get the lion’s share of the support when he competes, having competed in China many times over the years.

He’s expecting a contingent of China-based fans to make the trip to Macau to watch him in action.

“Many people from the Chinese mainland have contacted me, and said they will come to Macau to watch me, so I am very happy for that,” he says.

After a glittering career in Muay Thai rings, Lerdsila will transition his skills to the world’s largest martial arts organization.

If his performance lives up to his reputation, fans will be in for a treat as one of the planet’s top strikers shows his skills to the world in a bid to earn a shot at yet another world title.