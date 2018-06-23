Lerdsila Wins ONE Super Series Debut After Competetive Battle With Sok Thy

For the first time in ONE Super Series, Kun Khmer and Muay Thai athletes faced off, and the action did not disappoint as Lerdsila Phuket Top Team showcased his veteran experience against the young and talented Sok Thy.

Lerdsila, a three-time Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion, edged the Cambodian by the narrowest of margins to win by split decision as the two warriors put it all on the line in front of the fans at the Studio City Event Center in Macau on Saturday, 23 June.

The first round began with kicks galore as the two athletes set a high pace and Lerdsila pushed the young Thy backwards.

After some beautiful exchanges, the two warriors exchanged smiles and touched gloves as the fans showed their appreciation. Both men seemed relaxed as they exchanged technical strikes.

Following the action of the first round, the stand-up athletes resumed their high pace to start the second. Thy showed his strength by dumping “Mr. Lightning” to the ground in the opening moments.

It was a huge round for Thy as he showcased his offence, while the Lerdsila seemed to be on the back foot for the most part.

There was no let-up to the action in the third frame as both Thy and Lerdsila looked to land knockout punches and kicks.

Thy dumped Lerdsila to the canvas twice in the final round, but the 37-year-old continued to push forward.

When the final bell sounded, the contest seemed to have been as close as Muay Thai action can get.

After some difficult deliberation, two of the three judges favoured Lerdsila, and he took the victory by split decision.

The win pushes Lerdsila’s record to an impressive 187-31-5 and moves him one step closer to a ONE Super Series World Title shot.

Though Thy’s record fell to 221-37-12, he emerges from his debut ONE performance with a lot of credit after a close contest against an icon of Muay Thai.