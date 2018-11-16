Lion Air passengers change planes because of broken air conditioning

Lion Air passengers change planes because of broken air conditioning
Lion Air.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network
Nov 16, 2018

Passengers of Lion Air flight JT556, which was bound for Yogyakarta from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, were asked to exit the plane on Thursday night after it was found that its air conditioning system was not working.

At around 9 p.m., the passengers exited the plane onto the apron before being directed to a waiting room.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro confirmed that the incident involved a Boeing 737-900ER PK-LHI.

The plane's auxiliary power unit (APU), which provides energy to the plane, was experiencing issues, affecting its AC and electrical systems.

"To ensure safety and comfort on the flight, our technicians checked [the machine]," Danang said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com.

Previously, the plane had been checked and was confirmed to be safe to fly. Danang said the process to check the APU required time, so the passengers were directed to the waiting room.

The management of Lion Air provided the passengers with compensation for the delay and had them change planes to a Boeing 737-900ER PK-LHL. The rescheduled flight took off at 10:50 p.m.

The plane carried 200 adult passengers, a child and seven crew members.

Lion Air recently made headlines after flight JT610, which was headed to Depati Amir Airport in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Islands, from Jakarta, crashed into the Java Sea. The aircraft was carrying 189 people, comprising 181 passengers, two pilots and six crew members.

Lion Air plane carrying 189 people crashes into sea shortly after take-off from Jakarta

More about

Airlines - Budget Aviation/Aerospace sector
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement