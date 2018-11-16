Lion Air passengers change planes because of broken air conditioning

Passengers of Lion Air flight JT556, which was bound for Yogyakarta from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, were asked to exit the plane on Thursday night after it was found that its air conditioning system was not working.

At around 9 p.m., the passengers exited the plane onto the apron before being directed to a waiting room.

Lion Air spokesman Danang Mandala Prihantoro confirmed that the incident involved a Boeing 737-900ER PK-LHI.

The plane's auxiliary power unit (APU), which provides energy to the plane, was experiencing issues, affecting its AC and electrical systems.

"To ensure safety and comfort on the flight, our technicians checked [the machine]," Danang said on Friday as quoted by kompas.com.

Previously, the plane had been checked and was confirmed to be safe to fly. Danang said the process to check the APU required time, so the passengers were directed to the waiting room.

The management of Lion Air provided the passengers with compensation for the delay and had them change planes to a Boeing 737-900ER PK-LHL. The rescheduled flight took off at 10:50 p.m.

The plane carried 200 adult passengers, a child and seven crew members.

Lion Air recently made headlines after flight JT610, which was headed to Depati Amir Airport in Pangkalpinang, Bangka Belitung Islands, from Jakarta, crashed into the Java Sea. The aircraft was carrying 189 people, comprising 181 passengers, two pilots and six crew members.