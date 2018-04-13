LOOK: Tourists and Thais get wet and wild on Songkran

The Songkran festival is under way, with foreign tourists joining Thai revellers for the Thai New Year water-splashing celebration. The festival runs from April 13-16 but in many places celebrations started on Thusday.

Thais could be seen sprinkling water on Buddha images for blessings and later taking part in huge water fights.

This year there is a campaign encouraging participants to celebrate in traditional Thai costumes.

The campaign emerged after the mega-hit TV drama “BuppeSanNivas” (“Love Destiny”) influenced Thai citizens to adopt the traditional dress worn by actors and actresses in the series.

Splish, splash – tourists and Thais get wet and wild Open gallery



















In Hat Yai District, Songkhla province, a Chinese-Malaysian tourist took part in water splashing on Saneha Anusorn Road dressed in a Thai period costume.

Every year, tourists from neighbouring countries flock to join the festivities, especially the “Hat Yai Midnight Songkran” which runs from Thursday night till Friday.

Another tourist attraction in Phuket’s Patong Beach, Bangla Road was crowded with many soaked tourists.

And in Bangkok’s Khao San Road area, one of the most popular spots for Songkran revellers, many tourists joined in a huge water fight.