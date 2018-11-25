Love triangle suspected in murder of Chinese woman found chopped up in Manila condo

Love triangle suspected in murder of Chinese woman found chopped up in Manila condo
PHOTO: Philippine Daily Inquirer/ Asia News Network
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Nov 25, 2018

MANILA - Police were looking into love triangle as the motive behind the gruesome murder of a Chinese woman by her fellow Chinese friends inside their condominium unit in Makati City.

Authorities found the chopped up body parts of 26-year-old  Wang Yalei in different plastic bags at a unit on the 11th floor of The Lerato Residence Tower 1 along Malugay Street in Barangay Bel-Air around 6pm on Thursday.

TORSO IN SUITCASE

Her severed head and three limbs were found in separate shopping bags, while her torso and her right leg were placed in a suitcase in the toilet.

According to National Capital Region Police office chief, Director Guillermo Eleazar, the security of the condo was notified by the housekeeping that a bag containing "pieces of flesh and blood-soaked" clothes, underwear, tissues and kitchen knife were disposed of into the material recovery facility.

The closed-circuit television footage showed that a Chinese woman from Unit 1116 had thrown the bag into the garbage chute. The security then reported the incident to the police.

Police arrested the suspects-two women, Zhang Chuning, Zhang Xi Xi, and a man Zhang Chu Quan-who were about to leave the condominium. Found in their possession were  bags with the chopped parts of Wang.

Also arrested was another Chinese woman, Wang Xue, who arrived at the crime scene almost at the same time as the police.

Eleazar said the victim and the suspects were having a drinking session on Wednesday night, which lasted up to early Thursday when roommates, Wang and Chuning, had a fight over a woman back in China.

According to the accounts of the suspects, Wang tried to stab Chuning, but the latter was able to grab the knife from her and killed her in the process.

More about

Murder/Manslaughter
Purchase this article for republication.

BRANDED CONTENT

SPONSORED CONTENT

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement