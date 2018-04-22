Loving grandpa paints for grandkids every day despite living countries apart

PHOTO: Instagram/Drawings For My Grandchildren
Meet Chanjae Lee and Kyong Ja Ahn, Korean grandparents living in Brazil. They are the couple behind the popular Drawings for my Grandchildren account on Instagram. The account features watercolor paintings and drawings by Grandpa Chan accompanied by stories by his wife, Kyong Ja Ahn, and addressed to their three grandsons living in Korea and New York.
Grandpa Chan used to drive two of his grandsons to school every day, but then their parents decided to move back to Korea from Brazil. With nothing left to do, Grandpa Chan spent his days watching Korean TV shows, and it worried his wife and his other son, Ji Lee.
Ji Lee, who works in New York as a designer, remembered that his father used to draw for them when they were children. He and his mother encouraged Grandpa Chan to begin drawing again for his grandkids. Ji also wanted to put his father's works on Instagram, so that many people can appreciate his talent. It took many months of convincing, but eventually Grandpa Chan agreed and his son taught him how to use the platform.
Boys, grandpa and grandma are having our second exhibition. First time was in Costa Rica. This time, it's in São Paulo. We were invited to show the drawings from "Drawings for My Grandchildren" at an exhibit to commemorate the Korean Cultural Day. We are
Boys, grandpa and grandma are having our second exhibition. First time was in Costa Rica. This time, it's in São Paulo. We were invited to show the drawings from "Drawings for My Grandchildren" at an exhibit to commemorate the Korean Cultural Day. We are showing 20 drawings. Many people came to the exhibit, but grandpa is shy to speak to people, but I'm happy inside. #exhibition #koreancultureday Meninos, tivemos a nossa segunda exposição. A primeira foi na Costa Rica. E desta vez em São Paulo. Fomos convidados para mostrar os desenhos da "Drawings for My Grandchildren" num evento para comemorar o dia da cultura coreana. Foi uma participação pequena com apenas 20 desenhos. Ainda assim muitas pessoas vieram nos ver. O vovô ficou meio tímido para falar com as pessoas, mas ficou muito feliz por dentro. #segundaexpisicao #diadaculturacoreana #pequenaexposicao #vovotimido 얘들아. 할아버지 인스타그램 두 번째 전시회가 열리고 있다. 첫 번째는 코스타 리카에서였고 이번엔 브라질 썽빠울로에서 열리는 <한국문화의 날>에 초대된 것. 스무 작품을 준비한 작은 전시회인데 많은 관람객들이 왔어.할아버지는 사람들과 말하는게 쑥스러웠지만 속으론 좋기도 했어. #작은전시회 #한국문화의날 #쑥스러운할아버지
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
"I sat down with him every day and at dinner one night, we had a conversation about drawing for my son. That was the turning point and eventually he became more receptive to learn," Ji Lee said. "Now he uses different editing tools and can even understand hashtags so that was revolutionary."
"This Instagram account really changed my father's life. Since then, he's been making one drawing a day. My mother writes the stories and my father brings them to life," he added.
The stories they tell range from everyday scenarios in Brazil, memories from their younger years, and even some that they read in the news.
A few years after setting up their Instagram page, Grandpa Chan's work has now been exhibited twice in Brazil. They've also started selling prints of his paintings on their website.
Check out some of our favourite paintings and stories below:
Grandpa took the subway yesterday. When I passed by the Shin-Gil station, suddenly an old memory came to my mind. It was November, 1967. When grandpa and grandma were newly married, the first room we rented was in Shin-Gil. There was a tiny bedroom after
Grandpa took the subway yesterday. When I passed by the Shin-Gil station, suddenly an old memory came to my mind. It was November, 1967. When grandpa and grandma were newly married, the first room we rented was in Shin-Gil. There was a tiny bedroom after passing through a narrow kitchen. It was our own small world. It was a time when you had to make the fire with a block of coal in order to cook and heat the room. Every morning we changed the coal and went to work. When we came home, the first thing to do was to change the coal. When we worked til late, then we went to the market to buy the coal. The fire from the coal was red. We walked home with a block of coal lit with red fire, and we were happy.#drawing #watercolor #coal #grandpamemories O vovô pegou o metrô linha 1 anteontem. Ao passar pela estação Shin-gil, uma lembrança repentina. Novembro de 1967. A primeira casa do vovô e da vovó logo depois de casar foi no bairro Shin-gil. Depois de passar pela estreita cozinha vinha o quarto minúsculo. Era o mundo somente de nós dois. Foi numa época em que se cozinhava e aquecia o quarto com a ajuda de "yeontan" (espécie de briquete de carvão). De manhã era preciso trocar o "yeontan" por um novo antes de sair para o trabalho e na volta para casa a primeira coisa a se fazer era trocar o "yeontan" velho. Mas quando tinha um imprevisto e voltávamos tarde para casa era preciso passar na feira. Pois era lá que vendia o "yeontan" já aceso. Nos sentíamos tão felizes voltando com o "yeontan" aceso bem vermelho. #memoriadovovo 할아버지는 엊그제 지하철 1호선을 탔어. <신길역>을 지날 때 불현듯 떠오른 기억. 1967년, 11월. 할아버지 할머니가 결혼하고 처음 방을 얻어 간 곳이 신길동이었단다. 좁은 부엌을 통해 들어가면 작은 단칸방. 우리 둘의 세계였지. 연탄불로 밥을 하고 방을 덥게 해주던 시대였지. 아침에 새로 연탄을 갈고 출근을 하면 돌아와 연탄불부터 갈아야 했어. 일이 생겨 늦을 때, 그때 우리는 시장엘 들렸어. 연탄불을 팔았단다. 빨갛게 피어오른 연탄을 들고 가며 행복했었지. #할아버지회상 #연탄갈기 #단칸방
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
Did you hear the news a whale died after eating the trash people threw out in the ocean? But there's a dog who fetches the plastic bottles from the river and throws them inside a recycling trash can. Grandpa was really ashamed reading about this dog in Ch
Did you hear the news a whale died after eating the trash people threw out in the ocean? But there's a dog who fetches the plastic bottles from the river and throws them inside a recycling trash can. Grandpa was really ashamed reading about this dog in China on a news article. Look at the eyes of this dog, how serious they are. This dog is our teacher, isn't he? #watercolor #dog #plasticbottlesanddog Vocês também viram a notícia sobre as baleias que morreram porque comeram o lixo que as pessoas jogaram no mar? Eu soube de um cão que cata garrafas plásticas jogadas por pessoas no rio para jogá-las no lixo reciclável. O vovô se sentiu muito envergonhado ao ler a notícia sobre este cão de uma cidade lá da China. Vejam os olhos deste cão. Olhem como ele está sério! Ele é nosso professor. Concordam comigo? #caoegararafa #olhoscao 사람들이 바다에 마구 버린 쓰레기들을 먹고 고래들이 죽었다는 뉴스들었지? 그런데 사람들이 함부로 강에 버린 플라스틱 병을 물어서 재활용 쓰레기 통에다 넣는 개가 있댄다. 할아버지는 중국 어느 도시의 한 마리 개에 대한 신문 기사를 보고 정말 부끄러웠다. 이 개의 눈을 보아라. 얼마나 진지한가! 이 개는 우리의 선생님이다. 그렇지? #쓰레기 #강청소하는개 #개만도못한사람들
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
I drew a typical neighborhood in São Paulo. Doesn't it seem more friendly because it's not a rich neighborhood? Although the houses have slate roofs, you can imagine the busy moms preparing the dinner. You remember the delicious smell of Brazilian beens,
I drew a typical neighborhood in São Paulo. Doesn't it seem more friendly because it's not a rich neighborhood? Although the houses have slate roofs, you can imagine the busy moms preparing the dinner. You remember the delicious smell of Brazilian beens, don't you? Ah, I think one of the homes is cooking fried chicken wings. Because of these smells, I'm suddenly feeling hungry. It's time when family members are going back to their homes one by one. It's time another day is going by. The joyful time of sharing the stories of the day over a dinner table. #drawing #watercolor #neighborhood #home Desenhei um bairro comum aqui de SP. Ele não parece mais amigável por não ser um bairro nobre? O telhado pode ser daquelas com telhado de ardósia mas até parece que dá para ver as mães apressadas preparando o jantar. Vocês conhecem aquele cheiro gostoso de feijão cozinhando... Ah! Parece que alguém está fritando umas asas de frango também. Com tanto cheiro gostoso de repente fiquei com fome. É a hora da volta para casa, a hora que o dia está acabando, e a mesa de jantar fica repleta de histórias para contar. #barriocomun # amigavel 쌍빠울로의 평범한 한 동네를 그렸다. 부자동네가 아니어서 더 정답지? 비록 슬레이트지붕집이지만 바삐 저녁밥을 짓고 있는 엄마들이 보이는 듯 하다. 훼이정 삶는 냄새가 얼마나 구수한지 너희는 알지? 아! 어느 집에선 지금 닭날개를 튀기나 보다. 흘러나오는 그 냄새에 갑자기 배가 고파진다. 식구들이 하나 둘 돌아오는 시간, 하루가 저무는 시간, 하루 이야기에 즐거운 저녁 식탁. #소시민들의동네 #평범한상파울로동네 #정다운동네 #저녁시간
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
Boys, what would you do to show grandpa’s drawing to someone who can’t see? On the opening day of grandpa’s exhibition, I saw an amazing scene. There was a gentleman who couldn’t see the drawings, so his helper was showing the drawing for him. My heart wa
Boys, what would you do to show grandpa’s drawing to someone who can’t see? On the opening day of grandpa’s exhibition, I saw an amazing scene. There was a gentleman who couldn’t see the drawings, so his helper was showing the drawing for him. My heart was beating hard. I wanted to listen from near, but I was afraid to disturb them, so I watched them from far. I never made a drawing feeling so nervous. I wonder how my drawing was drawn in his mind... #watercolor #exhibition #visuallyimpaired Meninos, o que vocês fariam para mostrar o desenho do vovô para alguém que não pode ver? No dia da abertura da exposição do vovô, vi uma cena incrível. Havia um senhor que não podia ver os desenhos, então seu ajudante estava mostrando o desenho para ele. Meu coração estava batendo forte. Eu queria ouvir de perto, mas eu tinha medo de incomodá-los, então eu os assisti de longe. Eu nunca fiz um desenho tão nervoso. Como será que o meu desenho foi desenhado na mente dele? #aquarela #exposição #deficienciavisual 얘들아. 앞을 볼 수 없는 아저씨에게 할아버지의 그림을 보여드려야 한다. 어떻게 할래? 10일, 전시 첫 날 오후였다. 너무도 놀라운 장면을 만났다. 그림을 볼 수 없는 분께 도우미가 그림을 보여주고 있는거야. 가슴이 떨렸다. 가까이 가서 듣고 싶었지만 방해될까 봐 멀리서 바라 보았다. 이처럼 떨리는 마음으로 그림을 그려본 적이 없었다. 내 그림이 그 분의 가슴에 어떻게그려졌을까?
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
A few days ago I read a sad news. The very last male White Rhino named Sudan who’s been living in Africa has died. Boys, because of people’s greed, the number of endangered animals are decreasing. I’ve heard about other animals in danger of extinction, bu
A few days ago I read a sad news. The very last male White Rhino named Sudan who’s been living in Africa has died. Boys, because of people’s greed, the number of endangered animals are decreasing. I’ve heard about other animals in danger of extinction, but I couldn’t believe Sudan was the last one of his kind. I wanted to make a drawing of him full of energy holding his position. #whiterhino #animalextinction 며칠 전 신문에서 너무도 놀라운 기사를 읽었어. 아프리카 대륙 한 복판에서 살아오던 마지막 수컷 <북부 흰코뿔소> 수단이 숨을 거두었다는구나. 얘들아, 사람들의 욕심때문에 많은 동물들의 수가 줄어드는 거야. ‘동물의 멸종위기!’ 말은 자주 들었지만 마지막 한 마리라니! 힘이 넘치는 얼굴로 묵직하게 버티고 서있는 멋진 모습을 그리고 싶었다. #코뿔소 #북부흰코뿔소 #멸종위기동물 Há alguns dias, li uma notícia assustadora no jornal. Sudan, o último rinoceronte branco macho que vivia na África morreu. Meninos, o número de animais têm diminuído por causa da ganância das pessoas. A gente ouve falar de animais em perigo de extinção, mas como assim o último?! Eu queria fazer um desenho dele em pé bem firme e corpulento com a cara esbanjando força. #animaisemextinção #rinocerontebranco
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
Winter has arrived even for the cat living in the Buddhist temple in Bom Retiro. In the evenings, six neighborhood cats come to eat dinner. When dinner is a bit late, they meow and complain a lot walking side by side. But after dinner, they slowly go back
Winter has arrived even for the cat living in the Buddhist temple in Bom Retiro. In the evenings, six neighborhood cats come to eat dinner. When dinner is a bit late, they meow and complain a lot walking side by side. But after dinner, they slowly go back to their homes except for two of them. It's been more than a year since this cat found a home. On a rainy day like this, the monk doesn't forget the umbrella. Cats must be thankful, right? #watercolor #cats #winter #umbrellaforcat O inverno chegou até para o gatinho de rua que começou a viver no templo budista do Bom Retiro. Seis gatos do bairro também têm aparecido no fim de tarde para o jantar. E quando a comida demora eles começam a reclamar gritando "miau" seguindo atrás da monge. Mas depois de comerem vão indo embora cada um para sua casa e acabam sobrando somente dois. Já faz mais de um ano que o gato de rua ganhou a sua casa. À noite quando chove a monge não esquece o guarda chuva. Os gatos devem se sentir muito gratos, não? #gatinhoderua #guardachuvaparagato 봉헤찌로 절에 살게 된 고양이에게도 겨울이 왔다. 저녁엔 동네 고양이 여섯 마리가 밥 먹으려고 몰려든 단다. 좀 늦기라도하면 야옹거리며 항의들이 대단하지. 뒤를 졸졸 따라다니며. 그러나 다 먹은 후에는 슬슬 자기 집으로 돌아가고 두 마리만 남는다. 거리 고양이에게 집이 생긴 지 1년이 넘는다. 비까지 내리는 저녁, 스님은 우산을 잊지 않는다. 고양이는 참 고맙겠지? #봉헤찌로진각사 #절고양이 #겨울고양이 #고양이를위하여우산을
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on
Grandpa also was a young man one day. You may never know how it was even when you see my photos. Try to imagine through this drawing. In 1969, after finishing my service with the military, thanks to my university teacher's referral, I got a job as a geol
Grandpa also was a young man one day. You may never know how it was even when you see my photos. Try to imagine through this drawing. In 1969, after finishing my service with the military, thanks to my university teacher's referral, I got a job as a geology teacher at a famous Bae Hwa women's high school. I was 27. I gave my best to teach. I also passionately taught my class choir who won the first place at a competition. What a happy memory. This old photo shows me singing during a school camp. I don't remember if I was singing Cliff Richard's "When the girl in your arms is the girl in your heart" or Pat Boone's "Love letters in the sand..." #drawing #watercolor #teacher #singing #grandpamemories O vovô também já foi jovem algum dia. Talvez vocês nem consigam imaginar mesmo vendo uma foto. Mas tentem imaginar olhando este desenho. Depois de servir o exército, em 1969, por recomendação de um professor de faculdade, fui nomeado professor de uma escola feminina de forte tradição no Ensino Médio em Seul, chamado Bae Hwa. Professor de Geologia. Eu tinha até então, 27 anos. Eu lecionava dando o máximo de mim. E uma lembrança feliz que tenho dessa época, foi quando treinei com fervor as alunas da minha classe para um concurso de coral e ficamos em primeiro lugar. Neste desenho sou eu cantando num passeio que fizemos. Não me lembro ao certo se cantei a música "When the girl in your arms is the girl in your heart" do Cliff Richard ou o "Love letters in the sand" do Pat Boone. #professordeensinomedio 할아버지에게도 젊었을 때가 있었겠지? 어떠했었는지 사진을 봐도 너희는 모를게다. 여기 이 그림을 보고 상상해 봐. 군대를 제대하고 대학교 교수님의 추천으로 1969 년 서울의 역사 깊은 배화여자고등학교 선생님으로 부임했다. 지학(지구과학) 선생님. 내 나이 27세. 최선을 다해 가르쳤지. 또 담임반 학생들을 열정적으로 연습시켜 합창대회에서 1등한 것은 지금도 행복한 추억이다. 옛 사진 속에는 소풍가서 노래부르는 장면. 클리프 리차드의 <When the girl in your arms is the girl in your heart> 을 불렀는지 팻 분의 <Love letters in the sand 모래 위에 쓴 사랑의 편지>였는지 ........ #할아버지의회상 #노래하는나 #배화여고지학교사
A post shared by Grandpa Chan (@drawings_for_my_grandchildren) on