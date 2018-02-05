Lucky escape for toddler crawling in middle of road

Bangkok: A Thai man’s social media post about how he narrowly missed driving over a toddler who had crawled out onto the middle of a road has been shared 7,500 times.

Schoolteacher Kittithorn Jadaeng said in his Facebook post that he spotted the baby as he approached the bend of a road in Uthai Thani while on his way to supervise an examination at Banmai Klong-angwa School in Ban Rai district.

He said he later found out the baby’s mother was out at the time and the father had fallen asleep at home, so he posted the story as a cautionary tale to others.

“The baby was almost in the middle of the road and if a car had been speeding past that spot while the baby was there, I don’t want to imagine what would have happened,” Kittithorn said.