Major blackout hits Greater Jakarta

A PLN technician checks electricity meters in the main distribution box on Nov. 15, 2017, at a low-cost apartment building in Daan Mogot. West Jakarta. About 5,600 neighborhoods in Greater Jakarta experienced a blackout on the second day of the new year.

The capital was hit by a major blackout on Tuesday morning that affected thousands of homes and public facilities in thousands of Greater Jakarta neighborhoods, particularly those in Tangerang, Banten and Depok, West Jakarta.

The blackout also affected commuter train services, particularly those serving the Serpong-Tanah Abang route from South Tangerang to Central Jakarta. The power outage occurred at 7:30 a.m. and lasted from 30 minutes up to three hours, depending on the area.

According to the website of state-owned electricity firm PLN (pelita.plnjaya.co.id), 1,975 areas experienced the outage to 8 a.m., while 3,693 areas experienced a three-hour outage.

PLN customers started reporting complaints through their Twitter accounts soon after they lost electricity services. Most tweets asked PLN how long they it would take for the electricity service to be restored.

PLN tweeted in response that the blackout was caused by a problem in the electricity network: "We offer our apology, in your area, the electricity is out because of a network problem."

PLN Jakarta distribution spokeswoman Dini Sulistyawati provided a more specific explanation, saying that the blackout was caused by problems at the extra-high-voltage power stations in Gandul, Depok, and Muara Karang, North Jakarta.

However, Dini, as reported by kompas.com, did not provide technical details of the problems at the two power stations, saying that she did not have the information from the station managers.