Malaysians involved in Macau Scam nabbed in Bangkok

PETALING JAYA - The arrest of a Malaysian in Bangkok led Thai police to uncover an alleged Ma­­cau Scam syndicate run by a team of Malaysians there.

Deputy Tourist Police chief Major-Gen Surachet Hakpan said police arrested the suspect at a hotel in the Huai Kwang area on Thursday.

"Following information from the Malaysian man, we managed to nab another five Malaysians in a follow-up operation in hotel rooms in Sukhumvit Road," Bernama reported.

He said police confiscated va­­rious bank account books, credit cards, ATM cards and cash withdrawal receipts, mobile phone SIM cards, mobile phones and cash in Thai baht as well as Ma­­lay­sian ringgit from the men.

When contacted, Inspector-Gene­ral of Police Tan Sri Moha­mad Fuzi Harun said he has instructed the Federal Comm­er­cial Crime Investigation Depar­t­ment to look into the case.

"We have a good working co-operation with our counterparts there in the past.

"We will work with them and uncover more on the syndicate," he said yesterday.

Surachet said that all six Ma­­laysians travelled frequently to Thailand and police investigations centred on one of the suspects who had gathered all the victims' money and transferred it to several bank accounts bearing Thai as well as Malaysian names.

The money was then remitted out of Thailand, he said, adding that the police discovered about 1.2mil baht (S$49,000) had been taken out of the country.