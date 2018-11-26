Man, 54, wanted for allegedly raping ailing woman, 73

The Bangkok police are looking for a 54-year-old male suspect accused of raping a 73-year-old bed-ridden woman on the night of November 17.

The victim's 37-year-old daughter had filed a police complaint with the Tha Rua Police Station on November 20 that the family's acquaintance, Sombat Tonwong, had allegedly raped the elderly woman. The daughter told police that she had noticed her mother's troubled state of mind and pressed for the reason. The mother then told her about the November 17 sexual attack.

Police investigation found that Sombat was taking drugs with the victim's son-in-law at the victim's home at the time.

It was alleged that he was high when he sneaked into the woman's room to rape her and fled. Police later secured an arrest warrant for Sombat on charges of rape. They are now looking for the suspect who reportedly used ferry boat services between Khlong Toei and Samut Prakan's Phra Pradaeng pier.