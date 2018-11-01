Man in Thailand arrested for offering sex with dogs

BANGKOK - A Chiang Mai man was arrested yesterday for offering sex services by his dogs to his clients.

Damrongpol Sanmuang, 52, was arrested at his house in Chiang Mai's Sarapee district on Wednesday afternoon, a day after Watchdog Thailand and livestock development officials filed a complaint against him with the district police station.

Daromgpol denied the charges but officials alleged that Damrongpol had sex with dogs and shot a video clip to post online to offer sex service with dogs with a fee.

The officials and Watchdog Thailand alleged that the man pretended to be a kindhearted person in order to adopt stray dogs.

He also sometimes bought and raised pet dogs in order to allow his clients to have sex with the animals.