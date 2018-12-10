Man arrested for stealing can of luncheon meat

Cathrine Gonzales
Philippine Daily Inquirer/Asia News Network
Dec 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing a can of luncheon meat from a convenience store in Mandaluyong City.

Police identified the suspect as Junard Dula, who allegedly took the canned meat worth P199 from a display rack of the store, concealed it inside his short pants, and left without paying at the cashier on Sunday night.

A store employee saw Dula through the CCTV monitor and sought help from the security guard who accosted the suspect, a police report said Monday.

The stolen item was reportedly found on him.

The suspect was subjected to inquest proceedings, police said.

