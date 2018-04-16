Man beaten unconscious, suffers severe brain concussion during Songkran

BANGKOK - A young man who sustained severe brain concussion in a brawl during the Songkran celebration on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima's Muang district has regained consciousness.

Meanwhile, police may soon issue a summons for his rivals to face punishments, said Muang Nakhon Ratchasima precint superintendent Pol Colonel Patiyuth Singsomroj. The young man remained under close medical surveillance, he added.

The incident, in which a drunk reveller was attacked in the middle of Jom Surangyat Road by a group of rivals until he lay unconscious, and was caught on camera, with the video clip going viral on Thai social media.

The unconscious man was rushed to hospital, Provincial governor Wichien Chantharanothai had previously urged the public to remain sober and drink moderately as they celebrated Songkran from April 13-15.

There are many reports of drinking-related brawls.