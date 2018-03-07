Man found hanged after leaving note for help on unfinished novel

BANGKOK - A young man was found hanged in his rented room in Bangkok’s Bang Na district, with a note found at the scene asking for help to finish his novel.

Police were alerted on Tuesday afternoon about the death of Sukrit Lohkhunprom, 21. He was found hanged by a towel from a curtain hanger at the door.

The mirror in his room had been smashed, apparently by his right hand, which had suffered cuts.

A note with blood stains on it was found, reading: “In Document [folder], there is a novel. Please disseminate it and finish it. I am begging you.”