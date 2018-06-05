Man 'hooks' dead body in fishing competition

Instead of catching fish, a participant of a fishing competition on the Citarum River in Bandung regency has instead "reeled in" the body of an unidentified man on Sunday.

The angler, Safari, was among thousands that had joined the competition, organised by the West Java Siliwangi Military Command III.

Bandung Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Indra Hermawan said the police were handling the case, and that the police estimated the dead man's age at 20-30 years old. So far, he said, they had not found any signs of violence on the body.

Commander Maj. Gen. Harto Karyawan said the Siliwangi Military Command had organised the competition to raise environmental awareness on the river.

President Joko Widodo launched a programme in February 2018 to clean the river, which has been dubbed the dirtiest river in the world by Western media.

