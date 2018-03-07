Man in Indonesia arrested for showing porn to children

JAKARTA - A man has been arrested in Bogor for allegedly showing pornographic videos to boys who later reportedly raped a girl.

The six boys are between 5 and 12 years of age, according to police, while the raped girl is 8 years old.

Bogor Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Andi Dicky said Monday his team had arrested M, 24, who had regularly shown videos to the six boys for about a month. Police also say M had assaulted four of the boys with oral sex.

M will be charged under the 2014 Law on Child Protection, violations of which can be punished with up to 15 years in prison.

Police alleged the videos had provoked the six boys to sexually assault a girl on Feb. 18. The underage suspects have been sent to a rehabilitation center in Cileungsi and are to be processed out of court on district court orders.