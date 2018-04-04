Man in Japan arrested for clinging to last train

KOBE - A 44-year-old man was arrested after latching onto a car in an attempt to catch the last train, the Hyogo prefectural police said Tuesday.

The man, a company employee of Akashi in the prefecture, was arrested on the spot on suspicion of disrupting the train service's operation.

The man, who admitted to the act, was drunk at the time of the incident and "really wanted to get on the train," he was quoted as telling the police.

According to the police, the man clung to the third car of the train at about 1:05 a.m. Tuesday as it left the platform of JR Sannomiya Station in Chuo Ward in Kobe.

The seven-car train bound for Nishiakashi was carrying about 700 passengers.

The man was not hurt in the incident.

The train driver noticed the incident and stopped the train after it advanced for seven meters, according to the police. The train's service resumed about 20 minutes later.