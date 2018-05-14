Man in Korea halts unconscious driver's moving car with his own

A man who intentionally crashed his vehicle on a highway with an unconscious driver's car is receiving a breadth of commendations for preventing what could have potentially led to a bigger accident.

Incheon District Police said Monday that it will internally close the crash case that occurred on Saturday morning (May 12) on the second West Coast Highway, as the collision was "unlike other highway accidents" and "an intentional act to halt a moving car with an unconscious driver behind the wheel."

The collision had been soft. Both drivers did not sustain any serious injuries.

Han Yeong-tak, 46, told local media that his own car was the least of his concerns when he spotted the oddly crawling vehicle scraping the median strip as it was advancing.

The driver of the car, who reportedly had a chronic illness, had passed out while on the road due to the previous day's stress. The car had already advanced 1.5 kilometers when Han quite literally stepped in.

Dashcam footage from the car revealed several passing cars choosing to overtake the vehicle without stopping to look, until suddenly Han stops his Tuscani in front of the moving vehicle, bumping it to a halt.

Hyundai Motor Group, the carmaker of the Han's Tuscani, offered to repair his vehicle free of charge.