Man lost in Thailand forest for 4 days says he encountered 'light balls'

A 49-year-old Phitsanulok man turned up safe early Wednesday morning after being lost in a forest for four days.

Term Tharoon returned home at 3am after wandering in the Khao Ban Rong Yungkhao forest in Tambon Don Thong since Saturday night. He was taken to Buddhachinaraj Hospital suffering from exhaustion and several wounds.

Term had gone into the woods to hunt for wild rats, but became frightened when he was suddenly surrounded by three or four "light balls" at 10.30pm. He dropped his backpack and gun and fled, but lost consciousness after covering five or six kilometres.

After he came to, he couldn't find his way out of the forest and seemed to keep circling back to the same spot.

Term said he survived by drinking creek water. He claimed to have heard people calling him - a search for him was undertaken - but saw no one.

Term said the "light balls" reappeared on Tuesday night and guided him out of the woods.