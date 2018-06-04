Man makes $2.5 million from prostitution ads: S. Korea police

Police officers on Monday have finally tracked down the suspect, who allegedly brokered prostitution by promoting 150 sex trade places, after four months of surveillance.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency, the 30-year-old suspect, surnamed Choi, is being charged with violating the nation’s Act on the Punishment of Acts of Arranging Sexual Traffic.

He is accused of having advertised 150 prostitution places operating in clandestine locations of karaoke parlors and rental apartments since September 2016.

Choi is reported to have been in charge of compiling the sex workers’ half-naked pictures, “entertainment” course options, pricing list and their phone numbers and locations, according to police.

Choi made around 2 billion won (S$2.5 million) in total, receiving some 300,000 to 400,000 won for every sex trade place he advertised and an extra 100,000 won as part of a monthly maintenance fee.

Authorities said Choi had avoided getting caught by using a phone under a foreigner’s name and an office registered to a fake design company in Incheon.

They arrested Choi after getting hold of some security footage of him withdrawing money from the sex trade account, police said.