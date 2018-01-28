Man in Mumbai dies after being sucked into MRI machine

In yet another case of serious hospital negligence, a 32-year-old man was killed after being pulled into an MRI machine at a Mumbai hospital on Saturday.

The man, identified as Rajesh Maru, was accompanying his elderly relative. He was allegedly allowed to enter the MRI room at BYL Nair Charitable Hospital with a metal oxygen cylinder, which was helping the patient breathe. According to media reports, a ward boy said that it was fine to carry the oxygen cylinder.

The oxygen cylinder's metal reportedly activated the machine's fatal magnetic field after which the man was pulled with severe force along with the cylinder. If the reports are to be believed, Maru's hand got stuck between the MRI machine and the cylinder and the magnetic field was so strong that he couldn't pull himself away.

According to a police official, an FIR has been registered against the hospital management and investigation has been launched in the case.

Maru's body was swollen and he was heavily bleeding when he was pulled away by his relative and the ward boys. The reports further added that he was rushed to the emergency ward where he died within 10 minutes.

Maru's brother in law, Harish Solanki has alleged that it was because of hospital's negligence that Rajesh lost his life.

"When we told him that metallic things aren't allowed inside an MRI room, he said 'sab chalta hai, hamara roz ka kaam hai' (it's fine, we do it every day). He also said that the machine was switched off. The doctor as well as the technician didn't say anything. So we thought let's just go in. But as soon as Rajesh entered with the cylinder, it turned out that the machine was on. He was sucked in and his hand got stuck there. His body swelled up and he couldn't speak. It's because of their carelessness that Rajesh died," NDTV quoted Solanki as saying.

The ward boy in question has been suspended.